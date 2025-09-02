E-Paper | September 02, 2025

PDWP approves 17 schemes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 09:13am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party on Monday approved 17 development schemes in the sectors of roads, irrigation, health and population, LG&CD, and the Punjab Development Programme, with a cost of Rs86 billion.

The working party approved construction of underpasses at Charing Cross, Racecourse Chowk, and Army Graveyard Chowk in Rawalpindi, at a total cost of Rs6bn.

The approved projects are: Readiness Financing Facility for Punjab Water Resources Management (Rs1.276bn); Feasibility study for the establishment of a 50-bed hospital at Bhurban, Murree –PC-II (Rs13.911m); provision of underground parking facilities at Nasser Bagh, Mochi Gate, Sheranwala Gate, and Taxali Gate, Lahore, (Rs24.697bn), Punjab Development Programme (Improvement of sewerage, storm water drainage, and allied infrastructure facilities) in Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Jaranwala (Faisalabad), Kot Radha Kishan, Bhakkar, Burewala, Gaggo City (Vehari), Bahawalnagar, and Khushab City, at a total estimated cost of Rs54,239m.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

