PHOTOS: Flood affected families take shelter at relief camps Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 06:43pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Children whose families fled from a flooded area, play while taking shelter in makeshift tents, following recent floods caused by monsoon rains, in Lahore on August 31. — Reuters A woman, who fled with her family from flooded banks of Ravi River, watches an infant in a makeshift hammock inside a school, turned into a relief camp, in Lahore on August 31. Members of a family, who fled from flooded banks of Ravi River, take shelter in a tent at a relief camp in Lahore on August 31. — Reuters Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Can Climate Change Trigger Armed Conflict?: Borders, Water Wars & International Law Pakistan Floods Roundup: 2 Million Displaced, Sindh Braces for “Super Flood” Palestine Roundup: Gaza Death Toll Surges Past 63,000 as Israel Targets Hamas Spokesman Floods, Climate & Period Poverty: Let’s Talk About Women Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab Braces for Worse Flooding as Dams Reach Capacity Floodwaters Inundate Chung, Reach Babu Sabu Homes HIV Crisis in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail: 148 Inmates Infected Comments Closed