Urban flooding expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat in next 72 hours: PDMA

Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat may face urban flooding in the next 72 hours as parts of Punjab are set to receive rainfall, according to a Punjab PDMA advisory.

“A well-marked monsoon low is present over southwest Haryana and adjoining areas, while a strong trough of a westerly wave lies over the northern parts of the country,” the advisory read.

It forecasted that “widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with torrential downpours, is expected at scattered places over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas (Upstream of Ganda Singh Wala), Ravi, and Chenab, along with their tributaries/nullahs, as well as in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions, during 1 to 3 September.”

In light of the situation, PDMA warned of rising flows in rivers, forecasting “very high” to “exceptionally high” floods in the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab.