Balloki, Sidhnai on Ravi and Trimmu on Chenab record ‘very high’ floods

Balloki and Sidhnai on Ravi, as well as Trimmu on Chenab, have recorded a “very high” flood level, according to the Flood Forecasting Division’s data last updated at 4pm.

Trimmu logged in “steady” outflows of 550,965 cusecs gushing through it, while waterflows at Sidhnai were rising.

Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River continued to witness an “exceptionally high” flood, with steady outflows of 253,068 cusecs.

Sulemanki on the Sutlej River was in a “high” flood, while Qadirabad on Chenab and Shahdara on Ravi recorded a “medium” flood.

The Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages in Sindh logged in “low” flood levels.