Only 534 aid trucks of estimated 3,000 entered Gaza in 5 days: media office

Aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip remain far below needs, with just 534 trucks of the estimated 3,000 entering over the past five days, Anadolu Agency reports the government media office as saying.

In a statement, the office said the limited number of trucks that did make it through “were looted in the midst of deliberate chaos orchestrated by the Israeli occupation to manufacture famine and instability and undermine the resilience of the Palestinian people.”

According to the office, a total of 3,188 trucks have reached Gaza over the past 35 days, representing less than 15 per cent of the estimated 21,000 trucks required to meet basic humanitarian needs.