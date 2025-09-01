E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Only 534 aid trucks of estimated 3,000 entered Gaza in 5 days: media office

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:53pm

Aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip remain far below needs, with just 534 trucks of the estimated 3,000 entering over the past five days, Anadolu Agency reports the government media office as saying.

In a statement, the office said the limited number of trucks that did make it through “were looted in the midst of deliberate chaos orchestrated by the Israeli occupation to manufacture famine and instability and undermine the resilience of the Palestinian people.”

According to the office, a total of 3,188 trucks have reached Gaza over the past 35 days, representing less than 15 per cent of the estimated 21,000 trucks required to meet basic humanitarian needs.

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...