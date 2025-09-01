Aid flotilla heading to Gaza returns to Barcelona due to stormy weather

An aid flotilla of dozens of boats that had set sail for Gaza carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists has returned to port in Barcelona due to stormy weather, according to the organisers, Reuters reports.

“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, adding winds had been up to around 35 mph (56 kph).

The organisers did not say when they planned to resume the journey.