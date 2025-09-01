PHOTOS: Punjab police officials, boats assist in rescue, relief operations in Okara Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 03:45pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Pakistan Floods Roundup: 2 Million Displaced, Sindh Braces for “Super Flood” Palestine Roundup: Gaza Death Toll Surges Past 63,000 as Israel Targets Hamas Spokesman Floods, Climate & Period Poverty: Let’s Talk About Women Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab Braces for Worse Flooding as Dams Reach Capacity Floodwaters Inundate Chung, Reach Babu Sabu Homes HIV Crisis in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail: 148 Inmates Infected Pakistan’s Wheat Crisis Explained: Why Farmers Are Reluctant to Sow This Year Comments Closed