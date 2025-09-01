Various cities on high alert for 48 hours: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that various cities were on high alert for the next 24 to 48 hours, including Jhang, Sahiwal, Tobe Tek Singh, Okara, Multan, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari and Bahawalpur.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, she said that the water released by India had created “extraordinary circumstances”.

“To meet those circumstances, there were extraordinary preparations and preparedness by the Punjab’s authorities, rescue and civil defence in times of emergency,” she added.