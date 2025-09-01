Hamas welcomes association’s resolution on Israeli actions in Gaza amounting to ‘genocide’

Hamas has welcomed a resolution by the International Association of Genocide Scholars declaring that Israel’s actions in Gaza met the legal definition of a genocide, Reuters reports.

“This prestigious scholarly stance reinforces the documented evidence and facts presented before international courts,” said Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Gaza government media office.

The resolution “places a legal and moral obligation on the international community to take urgent action to stop the crime, protect civilians, and hold the leaders of the occupation accountable”, he said.