1 more Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza: media office

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 12:21pm

One more Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, bringing the total number of media workers killed to 247 since the war began, according to the Gaza Media Office, Anadolu Agency reports.

The victim was identified as Islam Abed, a correspondent for Al-Quds Today TV.

In a statement, the office condemned what it described as the “systematic” targeting of Palestinian journalists and urged the international community to take action to stop the killings and protect media workers.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate also denounced the killing of Abed, calling Israel’s targeting of Palestinian journalists “a stain of shame that will haunt the killers of truth and a full-fledged war crime added to the occupation’s long record of violations against journalists.”

