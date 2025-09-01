Sindh PDMA dispatches relief supplies to vulnerable districts ahead of possible flooding

Sindh PMDA has begun dispatching relief supplies to vulnerable districts ahead of a possible deluge heading from Punjab.

According to Sindh PDMA, relief supplies have been sent to Sukkur, Larkana and Shikarpur, while Naushero Feroz, Ghotki, and Kashmore will receive the supplies soon as well.

The relief package includes mosquito nets, hygiene kits, first aid kits, water coolers, portable toilets, tarpaulins, and tents, among other essential items.

The PDMA added that authorities in Sindh continue to monitor the situation of rivers in the province and remain in contact with other relevant agencies in case of an emergency situation.