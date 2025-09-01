Berlin urges Israel to ‘immediately’ improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza

Israel must “immediately” improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, the German government’s representative for human rights and humanitarian aid has said, ahead of a trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories, AFP reports.

Until recently Israel has enjoyed broad support across the political spectrum in Germany, but Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s tone towards Israel has sharpened as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated.

“The Israeli government must improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza immediately, comprehensively, sustainably, and in accordance with humanitarian principles and international law,” said envoy Lars Castellucci, a lawmaker of the Social Democrats, which govern with Merz’s conservatives.

He condemned the “immeasurable” suffering of civilians, especially children, who are trapped in the conflict and “bear neither guilt nor responsibility”.

German humanitarian aid to Gaza “has been increased several times“, but it is “pointless” as long as it does not reach those in need, he said.