E-Paper | September 01, 2025

8-member UN delegation visits flood-hit Sialkot

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 09:55am

A United Nations delegation led by Resident Coordinator Dr Muhammad Ahmad Yahya has visited the flood-affected areas of Sialkot to assess damage and distribute aid.

Accompanied by local officials, including Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Additional DC General Ayub Bukhari and Rescue 1122 regional director Syed Kamal Abid, the eight-member delegation embarked on a tour.

They spent two hours visiting the flood-hit areas, including Kot Dasu and Daska, using Rescue 1122 boats. During their visit, they provided rations, ready-to-eat food and drinking water to people impacted by the floodwaters.

“The United Nations stands with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time,” Dr Yahya said.

Pakistan Floods 2025

