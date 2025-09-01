E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Punjab death toll from flood rises to 33: PDMA

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 09:13am

PDMA’s latest Flood Situation Report has revealed that 33 people lost their lives and eight others were injured due to high floods in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers from Aug 23 to 31.

According to the report, 2,066,785 people of 2,222 mouzas were affected and 506 relief camps were established to provide shelter to 10,654 people in the province. As many as 352 medical camps were established, in which 17,853 people were treated.

The rescue teams evacuated 760,424 people and 516,258 animals and transported them to safe locations. Veterinary services are being provided through 331 camps.

Meanwhile, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said that recent rains and flash floods have claimed 850 lives and left more than 1,150 people injured across the country.

Read more here.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...