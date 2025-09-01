Punjab death toll from flood rises to 33: PDMA

PDMA’s latest Flood Situation Report has revealed that 33 people lost their lives and eight others were injured due to high floods in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers from Aug 23 to 31.

According to the report, 2,066,785 people of 2,222 mouzas were affected and 506 relief camps were established to provide shelter to 10,654 people in the province. As many as 352 medical camps were established, in which 17,853 people were treated.

The rescue teams evacuated 760,424 people and 516,258 animals and transported them to safe locations. Veterinary services are being provided through 331 camps.

Meanwhile, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said that recent rains and flash floods have claimed 850 lives and left more than 1,150 people injured across the country.

