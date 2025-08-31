E-Paper | August 31, 2025

23 killed across Pakistan today amid flooding, says national disaster agency

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 10:33pm

The NDMA has reported that 23 people were killed and nine others were injured across the country amid severe flooding today.

According to the authority’s Monsoon Sitrep 2025, 18 people were killed in Punjab, four in KP and one in Balochistan in the past 24 hours. Of these fatalities, 17 were caused by riverine flooding, four were caused by house collapses and one was caused by drowning.

All nine injuries were recorded in Punjab.

Since June 26, 854 people have been killed and 1,130 have been killed nationwide, according to the authority.

A screenshot of the NDMA’s Monsoon Sitrep report for August 31. — Screengrab via NDMA
A screenshot of the NDMA’s Monsoon Sitrep report for August 31. — Screengrab via NDMA

Pakistan Floods 2025
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...