23 killed across Pakistan today amid flooding, says national disaster agency

The NDMA has reported that 23 people were killed and nine others were injured across the country amid severe flooding today.

According to the authority’s Monsoon Sitrep 2025, 18 people were killed in Punjab, four in KP and one in Balochistan in the past 24 hours. Of these fatalities, 17 were caused by riverine flooding, four were caused by house collapses and one was caused by drowning.

All nine injuries were recorded in Punjab.

Since June 26, 854 people have been killed and 1,130 have been killed nationwide, according to the authority.