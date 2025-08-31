E-Paper | August 31, 2025

FFD records slight drop in water pressure at Balloki, Trimmu headworks

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 10:25pm

The Flood Forecasting Division has recorded a slight reduction in water levels at Trimmu headworks on the Chenab River and Balloki on the Ravi River.

As of 9pm, the recorded water level at Trimmu was 493,159 cusecs, compared to the 455,051 cusec reading registered earlier in the day.

Similarly, Balloki registered a water flow of 182,015 cusecs, compared to the 186,515 cusecs recorded previously.

Meanwhile, water levels at the Sidhnai barrage rose to 50,158 cusecs from the 39,224 cusecs registered earlier.

A screenshot of a map showing water levels at different points along rivers as of 9pm on August 31. — Screengrab via Flood Forecasting Division
A screenshot of a map showing water levels at different points along rivers as of 9pm on August 31. — Screengrab via Flood Forecasting Division

