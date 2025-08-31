FFD records slight drop in water pressure at Balloki, Trimmu headworks

The Flood Forecasting Division has recorded a slight reduction in water levels at Trimmu headworks on the Chenab River and Balloki on the Ravi River.

As of 9pm, the recorded water level at Trimmu was 493,159 cusecs, compared to the 455,051 cusec reading registered earlier in the day.

Similarly, Balloki registered a water flow of 182,015 cusecs, compared to the 186,515 cusecs recorded previously.

Meanwhile, water levels at the Sidhnai barrage rose to 50,158 cusecs from the 39,224 cusecs registered earlier.