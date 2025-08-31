Ex-senator representing Pakistan on Gaza aid flotilla urges people to join the cause

Former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has delivered a message urging people to join the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Delivering a video message from Tunis port while surrounded by boats and waving a Pakistani flag, the ex-senator says that they will break the blockade on Gaza, open a humanitarian aid corridor and “stop the genocide” carried out by Israel.

“Join us, wherever you are. Protest on social media, at your educational institutions, press clubs, bar associations and markets,” Khan said. “Be a part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.”