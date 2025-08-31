NDMA chief expects at least 1 million cusecs at Guddu by September 5

The NDMA chairman delivered a breakdown of water flow in the rivers, expecting at least a million cusecs of water to reach the Guddu barrage by September 5.

“According to our river monitoring system, we are trying to ensure that barrages are not put under stress by water pressure,” Let Gen Malik said. “In the Jhelum and Indus, there is not much water. This is being regulated at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Chashma, so that the flow at Panjnad is regulated.”

The NDMA chairman stated that water pressure in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej is experiencing low water pressure, except for Ganda Singh Wala.

“The pressure is mostly at Shadara, Balloki and south of Qadirabad,” the chairman said. “We expect a water flow of 700,000-800,000 cusecs, which will head south. All of this water will reach Guddu Barrage by September 5 and we have estimated a flow of at least 1 million cusecs.”

The chairman stated that there are some points where water pressure naturally dissipates and added that these points are being regularly monitored.

“At least 600,000 people have been evacuated from these areas and relocated to safe zones,” he added.