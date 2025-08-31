E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Primary focus on underprivileged people who have been displaced

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:43pm

Dr Malik stated that the government’s priority is protecting 8 million poor people who have been displaced by the flooding.

“Around 2 million people have been rescued from these floods,” he stated. “According to our analysis, our primary target is protecting 40pc of people below the poverty line.”

Dr Malik said that once the government presents its rehabilitation strategy, people will see what is being done for the 2 million rescued people.

“We are trying to protect the 8 million displaced from waterborne diseases. We need to deliver potable water, medication, power, tents and mosquito nets and food. Our primary focus in this aspect is on the poor people who have been displaced.”

