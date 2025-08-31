E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Shahdara on Ravi recedes to ‘medium’ flood as Marala on Chenab returns to normal levels

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 08:19pm

Flood levels in Punjab rivers as updated of 4pm on Aug 31, 2025. — DawnGIS
Balloki Headworks on the Ravi River and Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River continue to face “exceptionally high” floods, the Flood Forecasting Division’s data updated at 4pm showed.

Balloki recorded “falling” outflows of 186,515 cusecs, while Ganda Singh Wala logged 253,068 cusecs of water gushing through. “High” flood levels were recorded at Chiniot and Trimmu on the Chenab River, as well as at Sulemanki on Sutlej.

Khanki on Chenab, which had been facing “exceptionally high” flood on August 27, has now receded to a low-level flood, while Marala has returned to normal levels.

Shahdara and Jassar on Ravi have also lowered to medium levels of flood. A “low” flood level was recorded in Sindh rivers, which is preparing for a deluge in the coming days.

