UNRWA says Israel blocking Gaza shelter supplies for nearly 6 months

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has said children in Gaza are once again being forced from their homes as Israel intensifies its military operations.

“Children in Gaza are not walking to school. They are once again being forced to try to find somewhere safe. But there is nowhere,” UNRWA wrote on X.

The agency said overcrowding and the continued Israeli blockade on aid are leaving families without shelter.

“There is not enough space. There are not enough tents,” it added.

“Let us bring in UNRWA’s shelter supplies which have been banned for almost 6 months.”