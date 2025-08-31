E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Unable to breastfeed, mothers giving babies water just so they feel full

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:50pm

Mothers in Gaza are “malnourished, so they’re not able to breastfeed their babies”, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reports from Deir el-Balah.

“As a result, most mothers need to give their babies formula. But the formula that is available right now in Gaza is either very, very expensive or expired. So most of the mothers are giving their babies water just to make them feel full.

“They know it’s not nutritious or healthy, but they don’t have any other option. Mothers are sad to see their children become malnourished in front of them,” Khoudary reports.

“This is the reality. As long as distribution points and hot meal kitchens do not operate, the situation is going to become worse and worse,” she stressed.

