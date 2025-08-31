E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Mobile health units set up along banks of Indus river, up to 948 relief camps planned: Sindh CM

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 04:54pm

The Sindh CM said that the government has planned 948 relief camps across the province, though he said that the administration will set up 514 camps will be set up.

“We have moved our mobile health units on both banks and we aim to make sure we can provide care to as many people as possible,” CM Shah outlined.

“In this area, during floods, there are many cases of snakebites. I examined the camps along the embankment and inspected the stocks of anti-venom and medicine. Though there is no emergency, people were availing the benefits.”

The CM added that in these camps, the government aims to provide cooked meals while delivering dry rations to homes.

“This flood will pass quickly because there is not much water behind it,” CM Shah said. “In 2010, there was a flow of over 1 million cusecs for 16 days and the right bank had been breached. The flow at Qadirabad receded from over 1 million cusecs over 48 hours.”

