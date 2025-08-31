E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Up to 224,313 people at risk from ‘super flood’: Sindh CM

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 04:48pm

Sindh CM Shah warned that between Guddu and Sukkur, if 500,000-700,000 cusecs flow, then 130,941 people and 21,823 households will be affected, give or take four per cent.

“If we determine that water flow will not exceed 700,000 cusecs, we will evacuate the people in this area,” he stated. “If it reaches up to 900,000 cusecs, we estimate that 104,255 people and 17,376 families will be affected. If the flow exceeds 900,000 cusecs, then an additional 224,313 people and 37,319 families will be affected.

“We have prepared for 900,000 cusecs, which is a ‘super flood’,” he added. “Our commissioners and deputy commissioners have this data and field staff will guide them on how to perform evacuations.”

The CM added that Pakistan Navy boats and crews are stationed on both banks of the river and 192 PDMA boats are available, while private vessels have also been hired to rescue livestock.

“The priority is to protect life,” CM Shah stated.

