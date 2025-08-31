Sindh CM says water from Chenab and Jhelum will hit province first

The Sindh CM says that the government needs to estimate how much water will come from all five rivers and the Indus at once.

“We are monitoring the water flows closely,” he said at the press conference. “Water from the Chenab and Jhelum, which is passing through the Trimmu barrage, will hit us first. It is also the biggest amount of water.”

According to CM Shah, data showed that 445,000 cusecs of water have passed through Trimmu already.

“It will take around three days for water to flow from Trimmu to Panjnad, where water from the Ravi and Sutlej will also flow,” he said.

“What we have been told is that tonight, around 8-10pm, the water at Trimmu will peak. Water levels at Trimmu are rising; we cannot say where they will reach,” he added.

“The barrage above it has seen 800,000 cusecs flow through the river. We need to see how much it peaks at Trimmu, then we can estimate how much water will be at Panjnad. Based on that estimate, we have mapped which villages will be affected depending on the flow of water.”