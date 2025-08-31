Sindh govt has ‘three priorities’ for tackling floods: chief minister

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah outlined that the Sindh government has three priorities when tackling potential flooding in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, he said, “We will get water coming from the Guddu Barrage. I went there and received a briefing, and I also saw the situation at the barrage.

“There are two embankments on either side and I examined both of them,” the CM said.

“Our strategy is to protect human and animal life; we will elaborate on the steps later,” CM Shah said. “After that, we need to protect the Guddu and Sukkur barrages and ensure that our embankments do not leak, so that floodwater does not enter the pakka area.”