E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Sindh govt has ‘three priorities’ for tackling floods: chief minister

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 04:32pm

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah outlined that the Sindh government has three priorities when tackling potential flooding in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, he said, “We will get water coming from the Guddu Barrage. I went there and received a briefing, and I also saw the situation at the barrage.

“There are two embankments on either side and I examined both of them,” the CM said.

“Our strategy is to protect human and animal life; we will elaborate on the steps later,” CM Shah said. “After that, we need to protect the Guddu and Sukkur barrages and ensure that our embankments do not leak, so that floodwater does not enter the pakka area.”

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...