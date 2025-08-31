Flood situation in Jhang critical as 900,000 cusecs flow passes through Chenab river

A flow of around 900,000 cusecs was passing through the Chenab River in Jhang, creating a highly critical situation, Radio Pakistan reports, citing PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, DG Kathia said a potentially dangerous situation can develop at Head Islam within the next few hours as the flow has exceeded 100,000 cusecs at Head Sulemanki.

He further said that the River Ravi had already experienced a discharge of 220,000 cusecs, while at Head Balloki, 211,000 cusecs were recorded, with an additional 20,000 cusecs from Nankana Sahib.

The PDMA official said that this combined flow would culminate in 700,000 cusecs at Head Muhammadwala near Multan, where breaching may become necessary to manage the massive water pressure.