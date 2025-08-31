E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Hamas confirms death of Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 01:58pm

Hamas has confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, its presumed leader in Gaza, more than three months after Israel said it had killed him in an air strike, AFP reports.

Pictures released by the Palestinian group showed him alongside other political and military leaders described as “martyrs of the military council”.

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

He reportedly led the Al-Qassam Brigades’ military council after the death of commander Mohammed Deif.

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...