Hamas confirms death of Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar

Hamas has confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, its presumed leader in Gaza, more than three months after Israel said it had killed him in an air strike, AFP reports.

Pictures released by the Palestinian group showed him alongside other political and military leaders described as “martyrs of the military council”.

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

He reportedly led the Al-Qassam Brigades’ military council after the death of commander Mohammed Deif.