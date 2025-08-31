CM Murad notes peak flows at Trimmu will determine when waters will enter Sindh

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has said the authorities were assessing the upcoming floods in view of when the flows at Trimmu Barrage would reach their peak.

He said that the waterflows are rising at Trimmu Barrage in Punjab’s Jhang, as well as at Sulemanki on Sutlej, from where it will head downstream to Sindh.

He pointed out that Guddu Barrage had faced the highest flows of 1,150,000 cusecs in 2010.

The CM highlighted that the three rivers which are facing floods — Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej — are those that had been given to India under the Indus Waters Treaty and “water was released in huge quantities on them”.