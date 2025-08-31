E-Paper | August 31, 2025

CM Murad notes peak flows at Trimmu will determine when waters will enter Sindh

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 12:14pm

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has said the authorities were assessing the upcoming floods in view of when the flows at Trimmu Barrage would reach their peak.

He said that the waterflows are rising at Trimmu Barrage in Punjab’s Jhang, as well as at Sulemanki on Sutlej, from where it will head downstream to Sindh.

He pointed out that Guddu Barrage had faced the highest flows of 1,150,000 cusecs in 2010.

The CM highlighted that the three rivers which are facing floods — Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej — are those that had been given to India under the Indus Waters Treaty and “water was released in huge quantities on them”.

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...