E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Balloki on Ravi, Ganda Singh Wala on Sutlej continue to face ‘exceptionally high’ floods

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 10:01am

Balloki Headworks on the Ravi River continues to face “exceptionally high” floods for a second day, while Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River was also in the same condition for a fourth consecutive day.

Balloki recorded “falling” outflows of 204,260 cusecs, while Ganda Singh Wala logged 253,068 cusecs of water gushing through, the Flood Forecasting Division’s data updated at 9am showed.

“High” flood levels were recorded at Qadirabad and Trimmu on the Chenab River, as well as at Sulemanki on Sutlej.

Meanwhile, Khanki on Chenab, which had been facing “exceptionally high” flood on August 27, has now receded to a medium-level flood. Shahdara and Jassar on Ravi have also lowered to medium levels of flood.

