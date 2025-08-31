Woman arrested in Ramallah as Israel launches more West Bank raids

Israeli soldiers have arrested a Palestinian woman at the Atara military checkpoint, located north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports, citing the Wafa news agency.

Local sources said that Israeli forces also detained the woman’s husband for several hours before releasing him.

At the entrance to the town of Idhna, west of Hebron, Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, sound grenades and tear gas at Palestinian civilians, but no injuries were reported. Several more towns in Hebron were raided as well.

Another raid took place in the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem.