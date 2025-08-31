E-Paper | August 31, 2025

UNRWA warns of ‘lost generation’ as 660,000 Gaza children remain out of school

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 09:21am

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has sounded alarm over the fate of education in Gaza, warning that more than 660,000 children have been deprived of schooling for a third consecutive year, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The war in Gaza is a war on children and it must stop. Children must be protected at all times,” UNRWA said in a statement, cautioning that the enclave’s youth are at risk of becoming a “lost generation.”

While schools in the occupied West Bank are set to reopen on September 1, Gaza’s classrooms remain shuttered.

Children look on as Palestinians remove their belongings from a house damaged by an Israeli strike on a nearby home, in Gaza City on August 26, 2025. — Reuters/Ebrahim Hajjaj
Children look on as Palestinians remove their belongings from a house damaged by an Israeli strike on a nearby home, in Gaza City on August 26, 2025. — Reuters/Ebrahim Hajjaj

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...