UNRWA warns of ‘lost generation’ as 660,000 Gaza children remain out of school

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has sounded alarm over the fate of education in Gaza, warning that more than 660,000 children have been deprived of schooling for a third consecutive year, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The war in Gaza is a war on children and it must stop. Children must be protected at all times,” UNRWA said in a statement, cautioning that the enclave’s youth are at risk of becoming a “lost generation.”

While schools in the occupied West Bank are set to reopen on September 1, Gaza’s classrooms remain shuttered.