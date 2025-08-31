E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Locals complain of ‘little to no help’ in parts of Sargodha

Sajjad Niazi Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:25am

SARGODHA: Flood in the river Chenab combined with intermittent rain devastated the Midh Ranjha and adjoining areas in Kot Momin tehsil of Sargodha on Saturday, while the locals are complaining of little to no help from the administration.

As per details, hundreds of homes have been inundated by floodwater and the Midh Ranjha police station and hospital are also submerged. Power supply remained suspended in the affected areas and mobile phone service was also unavailable.

Access to the affected area was made difficult as the only road connection to the area had been completely washed away by floodwater with a 40-foot wide crack on the road.

On the other hand, the tehsil administration claimed that all possible relief was being provided to the victims. However, locals complained of little to no help from the administration and only ‘photo sessions’ were being done to show relief work.

Electricity, phone service also suspended

The administration has so far evacuated 4,500 people from the area, while 43 villages have been now surrounded by water and residents are trapped in their homes along with their livestock.

Locals complain that no relief team reached the area for help and neither drinking water or food was delivered to them.

According to one report, the district administration had only four boats available, however, some of the boats were also damaged. Locals also complained that the 50-bed special ward for flood affectees at the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Sargodha also lacked facilities and staff.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain continued in the vicinity of Sargodha, Midh Ranjha and other affected areas and the district administration ordered all institutions to remain on high alert and intensify rescue operations.

In the affected areas, army personnel continued relief activities alongside the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem said that mobile health services, clinics on wheels, mobile health units were active in the affected areas.

He said that a continuous decrease in floodwater had been recorded and Kot Momin was not in danger. He said that all resources were being utilised to protect the lives and property of the people.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

