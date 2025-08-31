Govt increases EOBI pensions by 15pc

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has announced that around 500,000 pensioners of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will receive their enhanced pensions along with arrears on 1st September 2025.

In this regard, EOBI will disburse approximately Rs10 billion under the monthly pension payroll, says a press release.

The federal cabinet has approved an increase in EOBI pensions by raising the minimum pension from Rs10,000 to Rs11,500 per month, along with a 15 per cent increase in formula-based pensions, effective from 1st January 2025.

As a result, pensioners who have served for longer periods may now receive over Rs30,000 per month in pensions.

The minister further highlighted that the coverage of EOBI will be broadened. For this purpose, the federal cabinet has constituted a committee to prepare and submit a proposal for the inclusion of informal, domestic, and agricultural sector workers under EOBI’s pensionary benefits.

The minister affirmed that the welfare and social protection of the working class remains a top priority, in line with Article 38(c) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

