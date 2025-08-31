RDA, RMC fail to remove illegal structures along Rawalpindi nullahs as monsoon season nears end

RAWALPINDI: Illegal constructions along Leh Nullah and 11 other nullahs in the garrison city have not yet been removed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC).

The civic agencies have failed to conduct a survey and identify the illegal constructions, even though the monsoon season is nearing its end.

The Punjab government had spent Rs150 million, including Rs80 million on the cleanliness of Leh Nullah and Rs70 million on 11 other nullahs of the garrison city ahead of the monsoon season.

Leh Nullah, which passes through the city’s downtown areas, swells during monsoon, putting public life and property at risk.

The over 30km nullah starts from the foot of Margalla Hills in Islamabad and discharges into Soan River near the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench.

The right of way of Leh Nullah has reduced from 200 feet on both sides to 30 at Ganjmandi, Dhoke Dalal, Pirwadhai bridge and many other areas while RDA has turned a blind eye to this. After the flood-like situation in the Leh Nullah in July, the RDA and RMC claimed to have started action against illegal constructions.

However, the action lasted for a day or two and after a photo session, the crackdown stopped.

A senior official of the district administration told Dawn that the survey of illegal construction along nullahs and Leh Nullah was launched and had not been completed yet.

He said that the civic bodies had informed the administration that the illegal construction will be removed after the survey. He said there were clear directions of the government to remove all illegal constructions along Leh Nullah and other big nullahs so the rainwater will pass smoothly without any hurdle.

A senior official of Wasa told Dawn that the agency launched a cleanliness drive in Leh Nullah and 11 other nullahs and pointed out illegal constructions along the nullahs. “As it was not the mandate of Wasa to remove the encroachments it informed RDA and RMC to take action. However, no action was launched,” he said.

Zaheer Ahmed Awan, chairman Citizen Action Committee, told Dawn that the local administration allowed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to expand its transfer station on the banks of Leh Nullah which was also an encroachment and a hurdle to the smooth flow of rainwater.

He said an illegal parking lot created by dumping construction materials on the back of Ganjmandi Police Station had reduced the width of Leh Nullah to 30 to 25 feet.

“The banks of Leh Nullah have vanished in many areas and instead of planting trees along the civic bodies were allowing construction, which was a potential threat to flooding,” Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senior leader Raza Shah said.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza was not available to comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.

However, RDA spokesman Mohammad Irfan claimed that there was no illegal construction along Leh Nullah as its banks have been cleared of illegal constructions from Ganjmandi to the end Leh Nullah.

