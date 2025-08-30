CM Maryam discusses rehabilitation of people affected by floods in Punjab

The Punjab CM discussed the rehabilitation phase, noting that in areas where water has receded, dewatering needs to take place, particularly in hospitals and health centres.

“If a building is inaccessible due to inundation, dewatering should be our first priority,” CM Maryam said. “Do what you need to do — install pumps and machines — connections between people cannot be severed.”

She mentioned the special dewatering operation at Kartarpur, thanking the Narowal deputy commissioner for clearing the site within 24 hours.

“I will sit with the irrigation department,” she added. “Kindly document any lessons learned from the districts. When this is over, we will sit like a team and implement them.

“Keep your focus on this operation,” the CM ordered.