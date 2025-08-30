Punjab CM reviews relief operations, orders officials to prepare shelters and supplies

Reviewing relief operations in Punjab, CM Maryam urged provincial officials to go beyond “basic governance” and ensure that nothing is lacking in operations.

“Wherever you can erect a tent village, keep mobile bathrooms and prioritise sheltering people in school buildings in safe zones,” she directed. “If people need to be segregated, assign one building to men and one to women.”

The CM also directed medical officials to ensure an adequate amount of medicine, vaccines and antidotes and to ensure the “Clinics on Wheels” are active in sufficient numbers.

“People should not have to call us in distress. Our field formations and offices should know the pulse on the ground and what is happening in every street in every village,” CM Maryam ordered.

The CM additionally issued standing instructions to ensure the supply of both cooked food and dry rations to those affected by floods, as well as fodder and water for livestock.