Punjab PDMA warns very high to exceptionally high floods to continue in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab till Sep 3

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority has warned that very high to exceptionally high floods will continue in the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers till September 3.

It said the Flood Forecasting Division has informed that under the influence of a monsoon low over north Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of the Sutlej, Bias and Ravi rivers from Sep 2-3.

It said an exceptionally high flood level will continue in the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala, while the Chenab at Trimmu is expected to attain an exceptionally high flood level during the next 24 hours.

The PDMA added that the Chenab at Panjnad is expected to attain a very high flood level on Sep 3.