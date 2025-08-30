E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Jamshoro DC prepares for potential flooding in Sindh’s Sehwan

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:10pm

Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri has visited low-lying areas in Sehwan and conducted a detailed assessment of the potential flood situation, the Sindh Information Department wrote on X.

“According to the Irrigation Department, the water level in the Indus River at Sehwan is continuously rising, and the current inflow has been recorded at 250,000 cusecs,” the information department wrote.

“A flood-like situation persists in two talukas of Jamshoro district — Sehwan and Manjhand — with 28 villages already inundated. Due to the potential flood surges expected from Punjab in the coming days, more villages in the low-lying areas are likely to be affected.”

The DC instructed residents in low-lying areas to immediately relocate to safe zones and the district administration has converted over 30 government schools in Sehwan into relief camps, where affected families are being provided shelter.

