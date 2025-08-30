PHOTOS: Punjab residents displaced due to floods as houses collapse Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 06:30pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel A woman stands over the remains of a collapsed house overlooking river Ravi, as water levels surge after heavy monsoon rain showers in Lahore on August 30, 2025. — AFP Flood-affected victims eat lunch at a makeshift shelter inside a school in Lahore on August 30, 2025. — AFP Villagers along with their livestock evacuate on a boat after an increase in floodwater levels following the overflowing of the Chenab River in Multan on August 30, 2025. — AFP Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab Braces for Worse Flooding as Dams Reach Capacity Floodwaters Inundate Chung, Reach Babu Sabu Homes HIV Crisis in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail: 148 Inmates Infected Pakistan’s Wheat Crisis Explained: Why Farmers Are Reluctant to Sow This Year Pakistan Flood Crisis: Punjab on High Alert as Rivers Overflow Gaza Update: WHO Runs Out of Medicine; Aid Flotilla Sets Sail Pakistan Flood Emergency: Punjab Submerged, Sindh on High Alert Comments Closed