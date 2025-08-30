E-Paper | August 30, 2025

EU top diplomat ‘not optimistic’ on bloc sanctioning Israel

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 04:00pm

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said she was “not optimistic” the bloc would take action against Israel over its onslaught in Gaza due to splits between member states, according to AFP.

Foreign ministers meeting in Denmark will discuss a proposal to suspend EU funding to Israeli start-ups as initial punishment for the situation in Gaza.

But the bloc has so far failed to garner the majority needed to take that step — let alone move ahead with more forceful measures against Israel.

“I’m not very optimistic, and today we are definitely not going to adopt decisions,” Kallas told journalists at the start of the Denmark meeting.

“It sends a signal that we are divided.”

