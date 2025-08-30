E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Floodwaters from Punjab expected to enter Sindh on Sept 2-3: Minister Sharjeel

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 02:50pm

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the floodwaters are expected to enter Sindh from Punjab “on the night of September 2 or 3”.

At a media briefing in Karachi, Inam said the Sindh government had 192 rescue boats ready, along with 565 private boats and 36 mobile health units.

Detailing the flood levels at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages, Inam noted that they were at “daily” levels.

He urged the media to contact the Control Room set up by the Sindh government for the latest updates on the flood situation from the PDMA and the NDMA.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam addresses media in Karachi on Aug 30, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam addresses media in Karachi on Aug 30, 2025. — DawnNewsTV

