Floodwaters from Punjab expected to enter Sindh on Sept 2-3: Minister Sharjeel

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the floodwaters are expected to enter Sindh from Punjab “on the night of September 2 or 3”.

At a media briefing in Karachi, Inam said the Sindh government had 192 rescue boats ready, along with 565 private boats and 36 mobile health units.

Detailing the flood levels at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages, Inam noted that they were at “daily” levels.

He urged the media to contact the Control Room set up by the Sindh government for the latest updates on the flood situation from the PDMA and the NDMA.