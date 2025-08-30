Sharjeel says upto 1.65m in Sindh could be affected, provides emergency contacts

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam, detailing his province’s preparation, says that all departments, including the PDMA, were ready and alert to deal with any arising situation due to the floods.

Addressing the media, Inam said upto 1.65 million people could be affected due to the deluge, including 1,657 villages, 167 union councils, and 273,000 families.

He noted that there were a total of 15 districts along the rivers, adding that 551 relief camps have been identified to mobilise in case of any emerging situation.

He said that people anywhere in Sindh facing any flood-related issue could contact the following numbers, which will be active 24/7: