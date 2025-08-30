E-Paper | August 30, 2025

PDMA DG notes ‘decreasing’ trend in Ravi flows at Shahdara but says Balloki flood level to rise

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 12:21pm

Continuing his media talk, PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia has highlighted a “decreasing trend” in the waterflows at Shahdara on the Ravi river.

“The largest deluge in Ravi has reached Balloki and has a flow of 211,000 cusecs. It includes the waters from the outfall of Nankana Sahib’s Daek nullah,” he said, forecasting that the waters will increase and ultimately combine with Chenab at Sidhnai Headworks.

He recalled the controlled breaches of protective dykes and said there had been a change in “time lapses”.

“From 6am to 9am tomorrow, we are expecting 830,000 cusecs at Trimmu,” he said, praising the authorities for their “timely” decision to blow up dykes to save lives by diverting water.

Evacuated residents arrive from their submerged homes, to take shelter at a government school after floodwaters entered from the overflowing Ravi river in Shahdara, Lahore on August 29, 2025. — AFP
