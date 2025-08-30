Work on f ive illegal housing schemes in flood zone continues despite looming threat

HYDERABAD: Despite the nerve-racking fear and panic across Sindh over the anticipated arrival of ‘very high’ flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, no concrete action has been taken yet to prevent construction of several illegal housing schemes along floodplains of the Indus River.

Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (Sida) officials have taken up the matter again with the civil administration for immediate action.

Abdul Wahid Kandhar, the director of the Kotri Barrage Area Water Board’s left bank canals, had recently written to the Hyderabad deputy commissioner to seek stoppage of the ongoing illegal / unauthorised construction activities in the floodplains, specifically within Hyderabad district “to prevent untoward incident” during the flood season.

Following his correspondence, the Latifabad assistant commissioner (AC) prepared a schedule for action against five housing schemes — Al-Raheem City Housing Scheme, Shah Latif Residency (Ghousia Town), Al-Madina City, Gulshan-e-Noor and Kohsar Green City — being built within the flood zone. Some action, though of cosmetic nature, was taken in line with the schedule but then the exercise was halted.

The AC’s Aug 20 letter had termed the five schemes ‘illegal structure / construction’. His schedule of action followed correspondence of the same date by the assistant executive engineer, Phulelli irrigation sub-division, mentioning that “during routine inspection of Gidumal front bund (Kotri barrage’s left side) it appeared housing schemes which were already cancelled by authorities still exist and create hurdles on site”. He said that construction work was underway and floodwater of Indus River was increasing day by day.

The AWB director had highlighted the issue in his July 31 letter addressed to the DC with past five references of 2022 — a period when Sindh was hit by massive flooding from Balochistan and a deluge of over 600,000 cusecs had passed downstream Kotri. These schemes, taken up with the civil administration, are located in Kotri Barrage’s downstream area in Latifabad taluka.

Mr Kandhar’s letter said that unauthorised housing schemes were being developed in floodplain which was creating obstruction in natural flow of floodwater. These ‘encroachments’ were reducing width of waterway and mounting pressure on Gidumul front bund, which falls within his office’s jurisdiction.

He said this type of illegal construction poses a serious risk of flooding to Hyderabad and could lead to any unwanted situation.

“Gidumal front bund serves as the only defence line for protection of taluka Latifabad against flood. Any compromise to this critical infrastructure may lead to consequences for public safety and property,” he said.

He referred to Sept 7, 2022 joint visit to the area along with then Hyderabad commissioner to inspect embankments and illegal schemes constructed within the AWB area. It was observed that the illegal schemes were located at ‘highly vulnerable’ sites of floodplains and were under active development.

He said that despite cancellation of their No-objection Certificates (NOCs) by the department concerned (Hyderabad Development Authority), work on schemes continued unabated. He said these schemes were inundated when a discharge of 600,000 cusecs Kotri Barrage downstream was recorded whereas in 2010 super floods Kotri Barrage had passed over 900,000 cusecs.

“It clearly indicated vulnerability of these areas. Satellite images captured on Sept 5, 2022 shows extent of flooding affecting these unauthorised developments,” said the letter. It sought DC’s intervention to halt these illegal / unauthorised construction activities within Indus River floodplains, specifically within Hyderabad city’s limits.

In 2022, 42 schemes were mentioned in a letter written by the then Sida managing director. The Feb 14 letter was captioned: ‘Illegal construction along Jamshoro, Gidumal front and loop bunds by launching of residential schemes in flood zone’.

The letter highlighted that some of the 42 schemes were established in flood zone without obtaining NOC from irrigation department. These schemes are illegally constructed within the flood zone, according to the letter. But in his subsequent March 1 letter, he focused on only seven of the schemes.

Later, HDA’s town planning department cleared three of the seven schemes declaring that these three schemes were located out of the flood zone.

Officials urge Hyderabad DC to help stop construction

HDA director’s April 26 letter mentioned that from site verification and survey of area by joint team of mukhtiarkar of taluka Latifabad, irrigation department, settlement, survey & land record and HAD, it was clear that the Kohsar Heaven City, Kohsar Green Town and Saiban Housing Scheme were situated outside Gidumal extension front bund along eastern side of 110ft-wide Mulla Katiyar road, parallel to hilly range of Ganjo Takkar.

The HDA officer mentioned that “four schemes —

Madina City, Al Rahim City, Kohsar Green City and Ghousia Residency were situated parallel to the 10ft-wide Mulla Katiyar road and behind southern sewerage treatment plant and its effluent drain.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025