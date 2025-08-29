E-Paper | August 29, 2025

COAS visits flood-affected areas of Punjab, meets members of affected Sikh community

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 03:42pm

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab, including Sialkot Sector, Shakargarh, Narowal and Kartarpur, according to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visit was aimed at reviewing the flood situation and the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

“The COAS was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing situation and the preparations for the next spell of rains,” the statement said. “He appreciated the troops and the civil administration for their coordinated and untiring efforts in rescuing and providing relief to the masses in affected areas.”

It added that the army chief also interacted with the affected Sikh community of the area and assured the community that all religious sites affected during floods, including Durbar Sahib Kartarpur, will be completely revived to their original condition at priority.

COAS met with the flood-affected Sikh community of Punjab and assured the community that all religious sites affected during floods, including Durbar Sahib Kartarpur, will be completely revived to their original condition at priority. — ISPR
