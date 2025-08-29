E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Climate minister ‘pays tribute’ to rescue officials in visit to Chenab

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 12:43pm

Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Dr Musadik Malik has lauded the role of the “tireless hard work” of rescue officials during the flood emergency.

In a post on X, his team shared that Malik paid a visit to the Chenab River today, where he appreciated the rescue officials’ “sense of duty and public service.

Malik stressed, “It is due to the hard work and sacrifices of the rescue institutions that precious lives have been saved.”

The minister engaged with the locals and assured them that the government’s top priority at the moment is to safeguard the lives and property of the people.

He also sought a detailed review of administrative and safety measures taken along the banks of the Chenab River.

Pakistan Floods 2025

