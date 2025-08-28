SEE: PDMA maps union councils exposed to flooding along major rivers Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 08:31pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel A map showing exposed union councils along the Chenab River. — PDMA A map showing exposed union councils along the Ravi River. — PDMA A map showing exposed union councils along the Sutlej River. — PDMA A map showing exposed union councils up to the Guddu Barrage. — PDMA A map showing exposed union councils along the Indus River. — PDMA Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا غزہ کے معروف صحافی انس الشریف سمیت الجزیرہ کے 5 ارکان اسرائیلی حملے میں شہید Dawn News English FLOOD LEVELS EXPLAINED Why Pakistan Keeps Flooding: Climate Change or Governance? Pakistan Floods Roundup: Sindh on Alert Pakistan’s Food Exports Drop: What It Means for You Pakistan Flood Crisis: Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej on High Alert After India’s Release Can Islamic Banking Replace Conventional Banking In Pakistan? Sanctions, Politics & the Greenback: Aqdas Afzal on the Future of USD Dominance Comments Closed