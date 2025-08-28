Gaza City turning ‘into ash’ from Israeli bombardment

“The cycle of death continues, in particular in Gaza City, where people say the ground has turned into ash from the mass-scale Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment,” Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum reports.

He reports that since the early hours of this morning, 24 Palestinians have been killed and the number is expected to rise as people continue to report horrifically intense Israeli air strikes in the heart of Gaza City.

“The attacks are destroying high-rise buildings and residential neighbourhoods, seemingly attempting to empty these areas of residents,” Azzoum adds.