E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Gaza City turning ‘into ash’ from Israeli bombardment

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 06:55pm

“The cycle of death continues, in particular in Gaza City, where people say the ground has turned into ash from the mass-scale Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment,” Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum reports.

He reports that since the early hours of this morning, 24 Palestinians have been killed and the number is expected to rise as people continue to report horrifically intense Israeli air strikes in the heart of Gaza City.

“The attacks are destroying high-rise buildings and residential neighbourhoods, seemingly attempting to empty these areas of residents,” Azzoum adds.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...
Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...