E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Sindh should prepare for 800,000 cusecs of waterflows in coming days: Irsa member

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 06:16pm

Ehsan Leghari, Sindh member at Indus River System Authority (Irsa), has analysed the current flood levels and said Sindh should prepare for 800,000 cusecs of waterflows in the coming days.

“The peak flows of the Chenab and Ravi rivers will converge at Panjnad around the same time or with a few hours’ difference, reaching their maximum flow of 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs by September 2,” he noted on Facebook.

“In the coming days, the Indus’s own flows are expected to remain between 300,000 and 350,000 cusecs,” Leghari said, noting downstream flows from Taunsa and Panjnad.

“When the Panjnad water arriving on September 4 is added, the total flow at Guddu will reach approximately 750,000 cusecs,” he said, adding that if rainfall occurred as predicted by PMD, “this peak could increase and persist longer”.

“Therefore, Sindh must prepare for a high or very high flood. If the water volume is slightly less, that’s fortunate. To reiterate, whether the water reaches 600,000 or 700,000 cusecs, preparations should be made for 800,000 cusecs,” the Irsa member concluded.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...
Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...