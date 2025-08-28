Sindh should prepare for 800,000 cusecs of waterflows in coming days: Irsa member

Ehsan Leghari, Sindh member at Indus River System Authority (Irsa), has analysed the current flood levels and said Sindh should prepare for 800,000 cusecs of waterflows in the coming days.

“The peak flows of the Chenab and Ravi rivers will converge at Panjnad around the same time or with a few hours’ difference, reaching their maximum flow of 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs by September 2,” he noted on Facebook.

“In the coming days, the Indus’s own flows are expected to remain between 300,000 and 350,000 cusecs,” Leghari said, noting downstream flows from Taunsa and Panjnad.

“When the Panjnad water arriving on September 4 is added, the total flow at Guddu will reach approximately 750,000 cusecs,” he said, adding that if rainfall occurred as predicted by PMD, “this peak could increase and persist longer”.

“Therefore, Sindh must prepare for a high or very high flood. If the water volume is slightly less, that’s fortunate. To reiterate, whether the water reaches 600,000 or 700,000 cusecs, preparations should be made for 800,000 cusecs,” the Irsa member concluded.